Here Are Some of the Best Laptop/Computer Deals on Black Friday

If you’re looking to buy a new laptop or computer this Black Friday, here is where you can find the best deals.

Best Buy has an Apple 21.5-inch iMac with 1TB hard drive for $899.99 and an Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch display with 128GB flash storage for $799.99.

If a Dell is what you want, head over to Costco to get the Dell XPS 13 4K UHD touchscreen laptop for $1,349.99, limit 5. Also at Costco, you can grab an HP Pavilion 23.8-inch 1080p touchscreen all-in-one desktop for $699.99.

For Samsung lovers, Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $99 or while you’re at Costco, pick up the Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook for $129.

What Black Friday deals are you looking for? Do you participate in Black Friday? Why or Why not?