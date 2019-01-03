Here Are the 5 Best Diets for 2019

The biggest New Year’s resolution for a lot of people is losing weight. If you’re looking for that diet that’s going to help you reach your goal, experts have revealed the top five diets for 2019.

The diets are Weight Watchers, then comes Volumetrics, which is a diet that categorizes foods based on energy density, and the flexitarian diet.

The DASH diet came in second and the number one diet for 2019 is the Mediterranean diet.

Whichever diet you may choose to shed the weight in 2019 experts say to really think about the diet that fits you best.

Have you thought about trying any of these diets? What other diets are out there that have worked well for you?