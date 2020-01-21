Here Are The Laziest States In America, According To The CDC

When you come home from a hard day of work, do you immediately head to the couch and do very little until it’s time for bed? Then you might live in the south.

So says a new study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which asked, “During the past month, other than your regular job, did you participate in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics, golf, gardening, or walking for exercise?”

The CDC found that 30 percent of adults who responded “no” came from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The Northeast clocked in at 25.6 percent.

Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon, and the District of Columbia seem to have the most active residents, with less than 20 percent admitting to inactivity.

How much exercise do you clock in on a regular day? What’s your go-to activity?

The map of physical inactivity levels across the U.S. (CDC)