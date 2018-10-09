Here Are The Most Haunted Places In America

If getting into the Halloween spirit for you is more than enjoying pumpkin spiced drinks while dressed in black and watching Hocus Pocus, then perhaps you’d consider a trip to some of the most haunted locations in America.

Out in Long Beach, California is a decommissioned WWII ship that has been turned into a hotel and museum. Living up to its nickname, “The Grey Ghost,” visitors claim to hear screams and see spirits lurking in the hallways.

In Philly, an abandoned prison that once housed Al Capone has been turned into a Halloween attraction, where laughter still echoes from the walls.

This might have been left out of US History class. With somewhere between 46,000 and 51,000 dying on the battlefield, Gettysburg is allegedly haunted, while the White House is said to be inhabited by the ghosts of Presidents Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln.

