Here Are Your 2022 Oscar Winners

While Will Smith’s slap garnered most of the headlines, last night’s Oscars ceremony also found the time to hand out a few trophies. Here are your 2022 Academy Award winners:
Best Picture: Coda
Best Actor: Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, Coda
Best Animated Feature: Encanto
Best Original Song: “No Time To Die”, No Time To Die
