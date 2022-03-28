Here Are Your 2022 Oscar Winners

While Will Smith’s slap garnered most of the headlines, last night’s Oscars ceremony also found the time to hand out a few trophies. Here are your 2022 Academy Award winners:

Best Picture: Coda

Best Actor: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, Coda

Best Animated Feature: Encanto

Best Original Song: “No Time To Die”, No Time To Die

Did you watch the Oscars last night? Did you watch the whole thing, or flip back and forth? Any major snubs?