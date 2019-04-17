Here Comes Cotton Candy Cap’n Crunch

For those who think breakfast cereal doesn’t have enough sugar taste, Cap’n Crunch has got you covered with their new Cotton Candy flavor.

Instagram account Cereal Life started revealing shots of the packaging back in March.

TheJunkFoodAisle, another Insta-food account, announced on Monday that those clamoring for a spoon of the pink and blue crunchy balls won’t have to wait long, with boxes hitting supermarket shelves in June.

What’s the best breakfast cereal? Was there one your parents wouldn’t let you eat? What was the reason?