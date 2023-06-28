Here Is The Cure’s ‘Shows Of A Lost World Tour’ Setlist

1. “Alone”

2. “Pictures of You”

3. “A Night Like This”

4. “Lovesong”

5. “And Nothing Is Forever”

6. “The Last Day of Summer”

7. “A Fragile Thing”

8. “Cold”

9. “Burn”

10. “Fascination Street”

11. “Push”

12. “Play for Today”

13. “Shake Dog Shake”

14. “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea”

15. “Endsong”

Encore:

16. “I Can Never Say Goodbye”

17. “Want”

18. “A Thousand Hours”

19. “At Night”

20. “A Forest”

Encore 2:

21. “Lullaby”

22. “Six Different Ways”

23. “The Walk”

24. “Friday I’m in Love”

25. “Doing the Unstuck”

26. “Close to Me”

27. “In Between Days”

28. “Just Like Heaven”

29. “Boys Don’t Cry”