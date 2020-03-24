Here Is Where You Can Get Free Lunches For Students

There are 29 sites around our area serving this week (3/23-27) from 11am-1p. Your student MUST be present to get the lunch.
Benoist Farms Elementary
Congress Middle
Conniston Middle
Forest Park Elementary
Gove Elementary
Greenacres Elementary
Highland Elementary
Hope-Centennial Elementary
Indian Pines Elementary
Jupiter Elementary
Lake Park Elementary
Lake Worth High
Lantana Middle
Lincoln Elementary
Loxahatchee Groves Elementary
Northmore Elementary
Okeeheelee Middle
Osceola Creek Middle
Pahokee Elementary
Palm Beach Lakes High
Palm Springs Middle
Pine Jog Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary
Rosenwald Elementary
Spanish River High
Suncoast High
Tradewinds Middle
Wellington Landings Middle
Wynnebrook Elementary