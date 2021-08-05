Here Kitty Kitty

We find this fascinating! A cool new cat is taking Tokyo by storm. The hyper-realistic feline comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen in the Shinjuku district. The 4K-resolution display shows the cat walking around high above the Japanese capital as it audibly meows. The video changes throughout the day. The calico cat is first startled awake in the morning, and by the afternoon it can be seen standing up and meowing at passersby. In the evening, it lies down and falls asleep with its head rested on its paws.