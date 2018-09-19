Here They Come! “Lawnmower” Parents! Are You One?

With military precision a trio of lawnmowers trim grass on the third fairway at Newport Country Club, site of the 2006 U. S. Women's Open in Newport, Rhode Island, June 27. 2006. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Sure we’ve heard of the “Helicopter” parent – hovering over their kids to protect them. Well there is something new that parents are doing and it’s coming from a teacher, so I’m gonna believe her!

According to a teacher who wrote an essay about it, quote, “Lawnmower parents go to whatever lengths necessary to prevent their child from having to face adversity, struggle, or failure.”

Why lawnmower? Because they MOW DOWN any person or obstacle that might keep their kid from having the most charmed and convenient life possible.

The teacher’s top example was a parent who left work to come to the high school to drop off bottled water for the kid. He said he asked his daughter if they have water fountains, and she said yeah, but she really wanted to drink bottled water instead.

What are you brave enough to admit that you did that could prove YOU are a Lawnmower Parent?