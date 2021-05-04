Here they come! The Monkees launching US farewell tour in September

Courtesy of Rhino

Hey, hey, The Monkees finally are getting ready to return to the road after postponing a 2020 tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it looks like the trek will be their last one ever.

The group, led by surviving band members Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith, has announced a 34-date outing dubbed The Monkees Farewell Tour that’s scheduled to get underway September 11 in Seattle, and is plotted out through a November 14 show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

An ad for the concerts notes that the tour will offer “a magical night of music: all the hits, deep cuts and fan favorites.”

Tickets and VIP packages for some of the shows are available now, while more will go on sale later this week.

Dolenz and Nesmith most recently toured together in 2019, and in April 2020 they released a concert album titled The Monkees Live — The Mike & Micky Show featuring performances recorded in March 2019 during that trek.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Dolenz will be releasing a new solo album called Dolenz Sings Nesmith on May 21 that features Micky’s reimagined versions of more than a dozen songs penned by Mike during his 50-plus-year career, including several tunes previously recorded by The Monkees.

Here are all of The Monkees’ confirmed 2021 tour dates:

9/11 — Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

9/14 — Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre

9/15 — San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic

9/17 — Riverside, CA, Fox Performing Arts Center

9/18 — El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

9/19 — Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre

9/24 — Dallas, TX, The Majestic Theatre

9/25 — San Antonio, TX, HEB Performance Hall at Tobin Center

9/28 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe

9/29 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe

10/2 — Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre

10/6 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City

10/7 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

10/8 — Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/10 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

10/12 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse

10/13 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/15 — Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort and Spa

10/16 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

10/19 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/20 — Tarrytown, NY, Tarrytown Music Hall

10/22 — Bethlehem, PA, The Wind Creek Event Center

10/23 — Atlantic City, NJ, Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

10/24 — New York, NY, Town Hall

10/26 — Burlington, VT, Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

10/28 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount

10/29 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

10/30 — Medford, MA, Chevalier Theatre

11/1 — Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre

11/2 — Detroit, MI, Masonic Cathedral Theatre

11/6 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverdale Theatre

11/9 — St. Charles, MO, Family Arena

11/10 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre

11/14 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

