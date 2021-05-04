Here they come! The Monkees launching US farewell tour in September

Hey, hey, The Monkees finally are getting ready to return to the road after postponing a 2020 tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it looks like the trek will be their last one ever.
The group, led by surviving band members Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith, has announced a 34-date outing dubbed The Monkees Farewell Tour that’s scheduled to get underway September 11 in Seattle, and is plotted out through a November 14 show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
An ad for the concerts notes that the tour will offer “a magical night of music: all the hits, deep cuts and fan favorites.”
Tickets and VIP packages for some of the shows are available now, while more will go on sale later this week.
Dolenz and Nesmith most recently toured together in 2019, and in April 2020 they released a concert album titled The Monkees Live — The Mike & Micky Show featuring performances recorded in March 2019 during that trek.
Meanwhile, as previously reported, Dolenz will be releasing a new solo album called Dolenz Sings Nesmith on May 21 that features Micky’s reimagined versions of more than a dozen songs penned by Mike during his 50-plus-year career, including several tunes previously recorded by The Monkees.
Here are all of The Monkees’ confirmed 2021 tour dates:
9/11 — Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
9/14 — Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre
9/15 — San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic
9/17 — Riverside, CA, Fox Performing Arts Center
9/18 — El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia
9/19 — Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre
9/24 — Dallas, TX, The Majestic Theatre
9/25 — San Antonio, TX, HEB Performance Hall at Tobin Center
9/28 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe
9/29 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe
10/2 — Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre
10/6 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City
10/7 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre
10/8 — Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/10 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live
10/12 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse
10/13 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/15 — Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort and Spa
10/16 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
10/19 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts
10/20 — Tarrytown, NY, Tarrytown Music Hall
10/22 — Bethlehem, PA, The Wind Creek Event Center
10/23 — Atlantic City, NJ, Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall
10/24 — New York, NY, Town Hall
10/26 — Burlington, VT, Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
10/28 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount
10/29 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
10/30 — Medford, MA, Chevalier Theatre
11/1 — Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre
11/2 — Detroit, MI, Masonic Cathedral Theatre
11/6 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverdale Theatre
11/9 — St. Charles, MO, Family Arena
11/10 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre
11/14 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
