Here we go again: Cher adds 2020 dates to ongoing tour

Here we go again, again: Cher's current tour will now be stretching into 2020.

Next year's dates for the Here We Go Again tour -- which is a nod to Dancing Queen, Cher's hit album of ABBA covers -- start March 6 in El Paso, Texas and wrap up May 6 in Sacramento, California. Nile Rodgers and Chic will continue as the opening act for all dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Fan club members can access a presale tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time, as can Citi cardmembers.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that Cher will perform on ABC's Dancing with the Stars season finale on November 25. As previously reported, she also has a new fragrance called Cher Eau de Couture, and has been teasing a sequel to Dancing Queen as well.

Here are the new dates:

3/6 -- El Paso, TX, UTEP Don Haskins Center

3/8 -- Edingburg, TX, Bert Ogden Arena

3/10 -- Bossier City, LA, CenturyLink Center

3/12 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

3/14 -- Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

3/16 -- Memphis, TN, FedExForum

3/18 -- Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at BJCC

3/20 -- Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum

3/22 -- Pensacola, FL, Pensacola Bay Center

3/24 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

3/26 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

4/7 -- Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

4/9 -- Madison, WI, Kohl Center

4/11 -- Fargo, ND, Fargodome

4/14 -- Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

4/16 -- Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

4/18 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

4/20 -- Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

4/22 - Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

4/24 -- Casper, WY, Casper Events Center

4/26 -- Billings, MT, First Interstate Arena

4/28 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/30 -- Boise, ID, Ford Idaho Center

5/2 -- Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

5/4 -- Everett, WA, Angel of the Woods Arena

5/6 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

