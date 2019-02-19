Here’s A Weird Hack to Clean Your Toilet

Some innovative moms may have found a messy but effective way to clean up a smelly toilet. If you have boys or grown men who constantly miss the mark while going number 1, this might work for you. Pictures of toilet areas slathered with shaving cream have been popping up on social media. The shaving cream sits there until the smell of urine disappears. On the Facebook group Mums Who Clean, the women who posted the pictures of they shaving cream covered bathrooms said nothing has worked better for getting rid of the pee smell. Some think the shaving cream destroys the uric acid crystals and that takes away the odor. Would you try this? Do you have boys and men in your house who constantly miss the toilet?