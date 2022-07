Fans of “The Godfather” are hearing an offer they may not be able to refuse. A 1930’s mansion featured in the iconic movie’s opening scene is now listed on Airbnb. The Staten Island, New York, home has undergone some renovations and has 5-bedrooms, 7-bathrooms, a basement pub, game room and a saltwater pool. It’s available for up-to-five guests for 30 nights for only $50-a night.