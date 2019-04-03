Here’s Another Avengers Trailer!

Presale tickets for “Avengers: Endgame” went on sale yesterday, and not surprisingly, there’s a bunch of people trying to hawk them on eBay for RIDICULOUS prices. How ridiculous, you ask? 50 bucks? A hundred? Try higher. A LOT higher. One fool is trying to sell a pair of tickets in New York City for $9,199 . . . or best offer, of course. It’s hard to believe anyone would bite on that, but who knows. People want to see this movie BADLY. There are several people trying to sell them for $500 a ticket, and a few trying to get $900. One seller is looking for $1,000. The lowest price anyone was offering as of last night was $30, which is still a rip-off! And if tickets are hard to get right now, you can probably wait a few days and get them at regular price, no problem.