Here’s how Bruce Springsteen wound up writing a song for ‘She Came To Me’

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen recently released the new song “Addicted to Love” from the movie She Came To Me, starring Marissa Tomei, Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway. The idea to get The Boss for the song came from The National‘s Bryce Dessner.

Dessner produced the song and composed the music for the film. He tells Variety that while watching the movie with the film’s director, Rebecca Miller, he saw Tomei’s character as a “miraculous, amazing and powerful woman,” noting, “She just felt like she could be a character from a Springsteen song.”

“It was an absurd idea, but it just came to me,” he says. “What would normally feel insurmountable to most people is not the thing that occurs to Rebecca first, but she said, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’”

Dessner had a feeling Bruce would agree to the song. After Miller finally approached Springsteen, he watched the movie and was on board.

“Bruce loved the idea. He loved the film. He was inspired and he allowed me to produce the song, and we became texting buddies,” Dessner says.

He adds, “It’s a good testament in life. Just ask. Why not try things as opposed to thinking they’re not going to happen?”

She Came To Me opens in theaters Friday, October 6.

