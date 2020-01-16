Here's how Shakira's getting ready for her Super Bowl halftime show with J.Lo

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Noam Galai/Getty ImagesWith a little under a month to go until the Super Bowl, it is go time for Shakira, who will hit the halftime show stage with Jennifer Lopez.

With mounting anticipation, the pressure is officially on to deliver a jaw dropping and mind blowing performance. That's why Shakira is going all out with her pre-Super Bowl workout.

Fitness trainer Anna Kaiser sat down with E! News on Wednesday and explained everything the "Hips Don't Lie" singer is doing to get ready for the big day.

"Every day is different because I want to make sure I'm preparing her not just for the Super Bowl, but for each day as it comes. For instance, yesterday she had a really long dance rehearsal in the afternoon, so we just focused on an hour of pure strength in the morning," revealed Kaiser who went on to explain that the singer's schedule is nearly bursting at the seams with new music videos, recording, charity work, and family time.

However, with such an intense schedule, the fitness trainer assured that Shakira is also taking time to rest up and stay focused.

"Her commitment is six days a week. She has Sundays off," Kaiser divulged.

So, with the clock ticking down to the Super Bowl, the fitness guru said that Shakira's workouts are also doubling as show prep, such as with more dance rehearsals and cardio training.

As for eating right, Shakira is reportedly chowing down on "little to no sugar, no dairy, balanced meals with lots of fresh vegetables and fish." The "Whenever, Wherever" artist also eats small meals every three-hours to make sure she doesn't run out of fuel, says Kaiser.

As for food Shakira can't resist? Kaiser reveals it's pork chops!

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show is Sunday, February 2.

