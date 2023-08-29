Here’s How To Get A Free Pepsi

Pepsi is hooking everyone up with free drinks.

The company is kicking off its 125th birthday with 125 days of celebration, including giving everyone in America a free soft drink.

You can score a free Pepsi in the form of reimbursement just by showing proof of purchase.

To claim your money, text “PEPSI125” to 81234.

You will need your physical receipt, retailer and date of purchase.

The Pepsi must be purchased between August 28 and September 4, and the receipt must be sent to Pepsi no later than Sept. 11.

Rebates up to $2.50 will be paid via PayPal or Venmo.

When was the last time you got something free?