Here’s How To Get The Britney Spears Edition Of Monopoly

If you need last-minute holiday gift ideas for your favorite Britney Spears fan, you can start with Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me.” But OP Games has something family-friendly in its bag. Britney Spears is the latest superstar to be memorialized in Monopoly.

You may buy your set on the Op Games website for $44.99. In the stylish Spears box, you will receive one limited-edition game board, six collector tokens, 28 title deed cards, 16 “curious” cards, 16 “fantasy” cards, and all other game pieces. If the board game sells out on the company’s website, turn to Amazon or Walmart to save money.

In the Britney Spears Edition of Monopoly, players (8 and older) can purchase, sell, and trade her classic songs, including “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” and “Lucky,” while remembering her iconic scent launches “Curious” and “Fantasy.”

