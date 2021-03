If you have to have your Starbucks in the morning but want variety you could order a Cinnamon Toast Crunch drink from Starbucks. Now in order to get the drink, you have to know how to order it because the drink is on the “Starbucks Secret Menu.” To order it you have to start with a white chocolate mocha base. After that add white chocolate mocha and cinnamon dolce syrup. Next comes whipped cream, cinnamon, and Sugar in the Raw, on top. What’s your go-to “Secret Menu” drink at Starbucks?