Here’s How to Tell If You Need Another Vaccine Against the Measles

With what appears like a return of the measles virus, people are wondering whether their vaccine from their childhood is still effective.

There is concern for people born between 1963 and 1968. Those were the early years of the vaccine and it wasn’t as effective as the vaccine is now.

They also believe people who received their vaccine between the late 60’s and the late 80’s may also be a little less protected.

There is a blood test you can get to show if you are immune to measles. If you are not immune you can get what’s called a booster shot.

People born before 1957 do not need the vaccine as they were exposed to measles at that time.

Are you concerned about the measles outbreak? Would you consider getting a booster shot?