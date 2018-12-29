Here’s How to Watch the Latest “Black Mirror”

The latest “Black Mirror” film is called “Bandersnatch” and it’s a choose your own adventure film. If you’re wondering how to navigate the film here are some tips.
You are given the chance to choose what happens next, but not on all platforms like Apple TV and some Smart TVs, and once you make your decision the movie continues on seamlessly.
Just in case you don’t like your choice, you can’t rewind and try the other option. Once your choice is made, it’s made. If you wanted the other option you have to start all over again.
“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is available today on Netflix.
Do you think you’re going to enjoy this latest “Black Mirror” film? How soon do you believe other choose-your-own-adventure shows will pop up?

