This Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, photo shows a box of Nabisco Barnum's Animals crackers on the shelf of a local grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa. Mondelez International says it has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum’s Animals crackers after relenting to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

PETA has been hammering Nabisco for few years now saying they should change their boxes that had shows circus animals in cages.

And now Nabisco agreed . . . so they just unveiled their new animal cracker boxes that show a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe, and gorilla roaming free in a field.

Barnum’s Animal Crackers have been on sale for 115 years, and the animals on the boxes have been in cages for that entire time. Whaddya think? ~ Bill