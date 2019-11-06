Here’s The Perfect Way To Help Our Veterans

There will be a Veterans Day auction to raise money for “Homes For Our Troops.” You can bid on celebrity items like one of George Clooney’s watches, lunch with Bryan Cranston, and an autographed guitar from Willie Nelson or Jon Bon Jovi. Medical scrubs autographed by the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” . . . a walk-on part in Ben Stiller’s new TV project . . . set visits to Judd Apatow’s next movie or the HBO series “Succession” . . .A meet-and-greet with Jake Gyllenhaal along with tickets to see him in “Sunday in the Park with George” in London…. and VIP tickets to the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984”. And don’t worry . . . 100% of the proceeds go to Homes For Our Troops