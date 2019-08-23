Here’s The Time That You Are Most Productive At Work

If you’re able to plan out your workload for the day, perhaps it’s worth scheduling the tough projects until after you’ve settled in at your desk. According to a new survey taken by co-working space company Workthere, employees are most productive in the mid-morning, from 10 to 11 am. The researchers learned that people felt their highest level of productivity on Tuesdays, coasting downwards throughout the rest of the week. Bosses should just send workers home before their punchout time, with only two percent admitting they get anything done between 4 and 6 pm. When do you feel the most productive at work? Do you agree with the findings?