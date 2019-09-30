Here’s this Year’s Most Popular Halloween Candy

In a stunning upset, M&M’s have beat out Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as this year’s most popular Halloween candy. That’s according to survey by RetailMeNot, which shows the candy-coated chocolates narrowly edged out last year’s favorite. Third on this year’s list are Kit Kats, followed by Snickers. And rounding out the top five: candy corn, the survey indicates. In related Halloween news, RetailMeNot also reports that people are 37 percent more likely to buy a costume this year, spending an average of $71. If someone gave you candy corn for Halloween, would you eat it? What’s the worst thing you’ve been given while trick-or-treating?