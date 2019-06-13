Here’s What Critics Think of “Men in Black: International”

Critics have seen “Men In Black: International” and the reviews of the film are not good for the return of the Men In Black.

The movie, which stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, has a 32 percent approval rating which is the lowest rating ever in the franchise’s history.

Now don’t let the bad rating stop you from checking out the movie, there are other movies like “Venom” and more recently “Godzilla: King of Monsters” that had not so favorable reviews but did well at the box office.

“Men In Black: International” is in theaters today, but time will tell if it’s gone in a flash.

Were you upset when you found out Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones weren’t part of the reboot? Which Men In Black film was your favorite?