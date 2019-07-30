Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in August

Netflix has some big plans for you and your couch in August. New releases this coming month including the return of Netflix original GLOW with season 3 and the second season of Mindhunter.

Jim Henson fans will love August 30th when The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance first episode is released. The 10 episode series is a prequel to the original and features Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and Game of Thrones star Lena Headey voicing some of the storyline’s iconic characters.

The movie that has given us countless Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper tabloid headlines, A Star is Born will also come to Netflix along with Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho from 1960. If you’re looking for romance or something a little spicy, 1998’s Shakespeare in Love and 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey will also arrive on Netflix, too.

Which series or movie are you excited to see come to Netflix in August? Is there a show that you wish Netflix carried?