Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In March

Stock up the snacks and sodas and get that sofa groove ready, here’s what’s coming to Netflix next month.

Right out of the gate on the first, subscribers can start streaming Corpse Bride, Donnie Brasco, Goodfellas, He’s Just Not That Into You, Hook, Space Jam, The Shawshank Redemption, and ZZ Top’s new biopic That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.

Halfway through March 2020, Silver Linings Playbook and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy becomes available. Several seasons kick off including Castlevania, Paradise PD, Dirty Money, and Ozark.

If you haven’t checked out Black Panther, The Waterboy, Men in Black Men I and II, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Coraline, or the Kill Bill movies, you better hurry; they’re getting pulled.

What movies are still in your queue? What will you be adding?