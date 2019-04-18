Here's which Disney songs "American Idol's" top 10 will be performing Sunday night

(Pictured: Laci Kaye Booth) ABC/Eric McCandless

(Pictured: Laci Kaye Booth) ABC/Eric McCandlessThis Sunday's American Idol will feature the top 10 contestants putting their own spin on some Disney classics. Now, we have the scoop on exactly which songs they'll be performing.

Here’s who is singing what:

Alejandro Aranda -- “Remember Me” from Coco

Alyssa Raghu -- “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas

Dimitrius Graham -- “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon -- “Candle on the Water” from Pete’s Dragon

Laci Kaye Booth -- “I See the Light” from Tangled

Laine Hardy -- “Oo-De-Lally” from Robin Hood

Madison VanDenburg -- “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Uché -- “I2I” from A Goofy Movie

Wade Cota -- “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story

Walker Burroughs -- “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2

Before they take the stage, the contestants all get a trip to Disneyland with mentor Rebel Wilson, who played both Ursula and LeFou at the Hollywood Bowl’s productions of The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

The night will also include a special performance from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and Lea Michele – the Hollywood Bowl’s future Ariel – will perform “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid.

In addition, reigning Idol champ Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson will perform “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

American Idol airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

