Here’s Why Fleetwood Mac Ditched Buckingham

Whether he was “fired” or not, members of Fleetwood Mac gave a few hints as to why guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was asked to leave the band. The reasons include a money dispute and, as drummer Mick Fleetwood told MOJO magazine, “the Elizabeth Taylor/Richard Burton type of life” between vocalist Stevie Nicks and Buckingham.

Buckingham has sued his former bandmates, claiming that he’s owed $12 million from touring. Stevie Nicks also told Rolling Stone magazine last year that Buckingham’s wishes to stall tour rehearsals was a reason for the lineup change.

Mick Fleetwood told MOJO that Nicks and Buckingham’s relationship had so many ups and downs that continuing work with Buckingham was “too challenging.”

Do you think Fleetwood Mac should continue without Buckingham?