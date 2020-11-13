Here’s Your Chance To Buy Eric Clapton’s Yacht

Looking to buy a yacht? Eric Clapton has one for sale.

The guitar legend is auctioning off the boat later this month, with a price tag somewhere between $7-10 million.

The 156-foot Va Bene yacht has six staterooms that can hold up to 14 guests. Clapton purchased it in 2005 and refurbished it “extensively”.

The boat goes up for auction via L.A.-based GWS Auctions on Nov. 28th.

Which rock star would be the most fun to party with on a boat?