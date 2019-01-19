Here’s Your First Look at Vin Diesel in “Bloodshot”

Vin Diesel has given fans a first look at him in his latest project Bloodshot.

In the pictures, Diesel is sporting camo and sunglasses which seem par for the course for a Vin Diesel movie, but these basic images are being used to build up the film.

In Bloodshot, Diesel plays the role of Ray Garrison who becomes the comic book hero Bloodshot after an experiment goes wrong.

The movie hits theaters in 2020.

What do you think about the way Diesel is teasing Bloodshot? Are you familiar with the comic book hero Bloodshot?