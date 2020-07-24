Herman's Hermits frontman Peter Noone performing at Rhode Island drive-in theater on Sunday

Courtesy of Peter Noone

Herman’s Hermits frontman Peter Noone is scheduled to play a special socially distanced acoustic concert this Sunday, July 26, at Misquamicut Drive-In in Westerly, Rhode Island.

The show will feature Noone performing as a duo with his backing group’s longtime guitarist, Vance Brescia.

For this event, the stage will be set up in front of the outdoor theater’s screen, and most attendees will watch the concert from inside or in front of their vehicles, which will be spaced about six feet apart. A limited number of VIP front row seats will be set up, spaced to meet Rhode Island’s social distancing requirements for public events.

The show is Noone’s only scheduled summer 2020 performance in the northeastern U.S.

Peter also will play a similar acoustic-duo concert on August 1 in Upland, California. The show will take place at Grand Oak Live, a venue that offers a private, home-concert setting.

Meanwhile, the Noone-fronted version of Herman’s Hermits has dozens of U.S. gigs on its tour schedule, spanning from a September 4 show in Santa Clarita, California, through and October 16, 2021, concert in Wildwood, New Jersey. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still an issue, it remains to be seen if some of the upcoming 2020 performances will go ahead as planned.

Noone, of course, is the voice behind such classic Herman’s Hermits hits as “I’m into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “There’s a Kind of Hush,” and “Listen People.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.