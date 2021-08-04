“Hermit” Carole King confirms she’ll actually attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Carole King is an admitted recluse who rarely leaves her home in Idaho, but she says she’s making an exception this October.

Asked by Variety how she feels about getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a second time this year — having previously been inducted as a songwriter — King tells the publication, “It’s a great honor. In fact, I’ll tell you what a great honor it is: I’m actually going!…I’m leaving Idaho.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for October 30 in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Tickets are on sale now. King will be inducted along with Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, Carole King and JAY-Z.

“I’ve always been reclusive and kind of an introvert and a hermit,” King explains. “I’m not an introvert in the sense that, once I’m around people, especially if they’re really nice people and I like them, I can get all excited. But I don’t go many places.”

She adds, “If I go out on tour, once I’m out, I enjoy being onstage, working with the audience. But the rest of it is ‘Really? Do I really need to be doing this?'”

Because she doesn’t leave her house, King recently teamed up with Jennifer Hudson via Zoom to write “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” the end title theme for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, in which Hudson stars. It’s out August 13.

The two chatted with Variety together via Zoom, during which King, who’ll be 80 next year, told Hudson, “I feel…so blessed…to have somebody like you that is carrying this light and this love and this positive energy forward.”

