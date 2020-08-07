Hero Dad Saves Daughter From Alligator

A Texas father is being hailed a hero for saving his 4-year-old daughter from an alligator attack. The young girl was playing with her brother and babysitter by a canal behind their home in League City. That’s when the father spotted a nearly 12-foot-long alligator heading straight towards his little girl. Andrew Grande said he threw his daughter over the fence to their house as the gator got closer. What (the alligator’s) intentions were, I’m not 100% sure, but I wasn’t going to find out.” Once everyone got safely behind the fence, the gator refused to leave so they called police. The alligator measured 11 feet, seven inches long, and weighed 600 pounds. It took 7 people to help catch it.