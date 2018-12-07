Heroic FHP Trooper to Talk About Ordeal

The video of a frightening incident involving an FHP trooper who saved another man’s life went viral. And now the officer is ready to talk about his ordeal.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper, hit by a car on I-95 in Martin County on Monday, is expected to speak at a news conference this morning. Investigators said Trooper Mithil Patel was investigating a crash near Bridge Road in Hobe Sound when a van rear-ended another car, causing it to spin and slammed into the Trooper.

The whole incident was caught on camera including the Trooper pushing another driver out of the way of that spinning car saving his life.
He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in serious condition, but was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

