Heroic FHP Trooper to Talk About Ordeal

The video of a frightening incident involving an FHP trooper who saved another man’s life went viral. And now the officer is ready to talk about his ordeal.

FHP Trooper Mithil Patel is home recovering after he was hit by a car while working a crash on I-95 Monday near the Hobe Sound exit. He says he’s very sore & will be resting for the next 2 weeks. His wife & mother say they’re grateful for all the community support @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/0EJUmk6I90 — Erin MacPherson (@ErinCBS12) December 5, 2018

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper, hit by a car on I-95 in Martin County on Monday, is expected to speak at a news conference this morning. Investigators said Trooper Mithil Patel was investigating a crash near Bridge Road in Hobe Sound when a van rear-ended another car, causing it to spin and slammed into the Trooper.

The whole incident was caught on camera including the Trooper pushing another driver out of the way of that spinning car saving his life.

He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in serious condition, but was released from the hospital on Wednesday.