Hershey Expecting A Halloween Candy Shortage This Year

This year’s trick-or-treating haul might be a little light.

Hershey is warning consumers that a candy shortage could be looming this Halloween, due to supply chain issues and a shortage of ingredients like cocoa.

While Hershey typically begins producing Halloween candy in the spring, a spokesperson says the company has been focused on keeping store shelves stocked in the short term.

Hershey products go far beyond the classic Hershey bar or Hershey’s Kiss – the company also makes Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kats, Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, and many more popular candies.

What’s your go-to candy for Halloween? What was your favorite to get as a kid?