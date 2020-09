If you love chocolate and you love beer, you’re about to be a happy person. Yuengling is teaming up with Hershey’s for a chocolate beer and now the new brew is getting a wide release. The two first got together for the Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter drink last year and fans loved it. For that reason, the drink will be released in 22 states just in time for the winter while supplies last. Have you tried the new chocolate beer? What candy do you think would be good with your favorite beer?