Hershey’s chocolate and Yuengling beer are collaborating for a chocolate and beer mash-up.

It is called a Chocolate Porter.

Porter’s are usually dark, intense, full bodied beers.

The beer smells like a Hershey kiss in a glass.

The beer is described as rich, hoppy and chocolatey.

Not overly sweet or sugary.

Beer drinkers, how do you feel about this collaboration?