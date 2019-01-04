Hershey’s Kisses Drops Lava Cake Flavor for Valentine’s Day

Hershey has ramped up their Kisses game for Valentine’s Day.
Lava Cake flavored Kisses are here for the upcoming holiday.
Hershey describes the candy as “a smooth melted cocoa center surrounded by a decadent dark chocolate plume, each bite tastes like this season’s most popular dessert.”
The kisses are wrapped in brown foil with pink hearts.
Do you have a favorite chocolate candy? What is it?

