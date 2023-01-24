Hershey’s Unveils New Treats

Hershey’s is ready for the next two holidays.

The candy company is celebrating Valentine’s Day with Milk Chocolate Heart Bars, Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Hershey’s Kisses, Rolo Creamy Caramels, and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup-Shaped Gift Box.

They’re also getting a jump on Easter with Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs, Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, and Milk Chocolate and Caramello XL Bars.

The holiday treats are all available for a limited time so stock up now!

What’s your favorite Easter candy?