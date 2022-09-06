He’s Back! Brendan Fraser Wows In His New Movie Role

Brendan Fraser is getting tons of props following the first screening of his new film “The Whale.” The psychological drama, directed by Black Swan’s Darren Aronofsky, premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. Fraser, who hasn’t had a lead role since the straight-to-DVD thriller “Breakout” in 2013, underwent a dramatic physical transformation to play the part of a reclusive English teacher, living with severe obesity. Many are speculating that an Oscar nomination is imminent for Fraser and the film received a 6-minute standing ovation at the premiere, which left Fraser visibly emotional.