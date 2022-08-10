He’s Back!!

Johnny Depp is on his way back to redemption after Dior has re-upped his “Sauvage Cologne” contract for another multi-year, 7-figure deal. The new deal was sealed when Dior execs and fashion photog Greg Williams attended one of Johnny and Jeff Beck’s rock concerts in Paris. Johnny did a photo shoot before and after his concert with Williams, and the pictures will be used for the new campaign. Depp’s Sauvage commercial stopped airing during his trial with Amber Heard. Now that it’s over, Depp can get back to business.