He's gonna win it again: Elton John scores his second Best Original Song Oscar for Rocketman end credits song

ABC/CRAIG SJODINSir Elton John is now a double Oscar winner.

He and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song award for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," their end credits song from Elton's biopic, Rocketman soundtrack. The win came shortly after Elton performed the song live on the telecast.

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" is Elton's fourth fourth Oscar-nominated song. The first three were for the tracks "Circle Of Life," "Hakuna Matata," and "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," from 1994's The Lion King. "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" ultimately took home the 1995 Academy Award.

However, Elton wrote those songs with Tim Rice, not Taupin, so this is the first Oscar they've won together.

"Well, this didn't suck," joked Bernie, taking the stage. He also noted that the award came after "53 years of hammering it out and doing what we do."

Elton thanked Bernie for being the "one constant thing in my life, when I was screwed up, and when I was normal." He also thanked his husband David Furnish and their two young sons, saying, "How much does Daddy love you? Daddy loves you!"

After celebrating at his annual charity Oscar viewing party, Elton will head back Down Under to Australia to resume his farewell tour.

