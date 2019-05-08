He’s Here! He’s Here! Check Out The New Royal Cutie!

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How precious! I can’t wait til we find out his name!

The pictures, which were taken at Windsor Castle, show the proud parents beaming with joy along with the newest addition to the royal family.

“He’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days, said Meghan about their new baby. “He already has a little bit of facial hair,” Harry joked.

The name of “Baby Sussex” hasn’t been revealed yet, but he will be meeting the Queen for the first time today.

What do you think will be the name of “Baby Sussex?”