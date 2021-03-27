He’s The Son She Never Had!

Stevie Nicks has referred to Harry Styles as the son she never had.

They met in 2015 after a Fleetwood Mac concert.

They performed on stage together in May 2017.

For Stevie, the best part was not the on stage performance. She said it was practicing before hand are the memories she will hold on to.

She loves that Harry didn’t take the easy way out and make a pop record. Instead he pushed himself to make a rock record.

Harry Styles inducted Stevie Nicks into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.