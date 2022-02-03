Hey ’22: Steely Dan announces Earth After Hours Tour featuring openers Snarky Puppy, Aimee Mann

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Steely Dan has unveiled dates for a 2022 U.S. trek called the Earth After Hours Tour.

The 23-city road trip gets underway on May 20 in Portland, Oregon and is mapped out through a July 3 show in Bethel, New York.

The tour originally was to have featured Steve Winwood as the opening act, but according to a message on SteelyDan.com, the former Traffic frontman “is no longer able to appear due to unforeseen circumstances.” Instead, contemporary jazz-rock ensemble Snarky Puppy will open most of the concerts from May 20 through June 19, while singer/songwriter Aimee Mann will serve as the support act from June 21 until the end of the trek.

Following the Earth After Hours Tour, Steely Dan will play a series of rescheduled U.S. dates from their postponed 2021 Absolutely Normal trek. Those shows run from a July 15 performance in Richmond, Virginia, through an August 4 concert in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Visit SteelyDan.com for the band’s full itinerary.

