Hey, Bartender! Could I Have A “Rebel Rebel” On The Rocks, Please?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: David Bowie performs on the first night of his UK tour at the MEN Arena on November 17, 2003 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever told a bartender, “Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am,” then you’re the kind of person the owners of a new David Bowie themed cocktail lounge would like to see in their seats.

A David Bowie themed cocktail lounge named Ziggy’s will open inside London’s Hotel Café Royal on September 20th! Time to plan a trip across the pond!



A number of drinks featured on the menu are inspired by the late singer’s 1972 album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, with names like “Tigers on Vaseline” and “Darkness and Disgrace”.

The hotel holds a special place in the hearts of Bowie fans, as he hosted a “Last Supper” party there to retire his alter-ego in 1973.

What Bowie inspired drinks could you come up with? How about for other rock stars?