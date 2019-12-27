Hey, Heads Up: The Luckiest Day of the Year Is TODAY!

December 27th has been called by ancient astrologers, a “day of miracles” in which Jupiter, the planet of fortune and luck, aligns with the Sun for a day of optimism and happiness. According to the stars no matter what your astrological sign is, December 27th is the best day to start a new project, side hustle or regimen. “The luckiest day of the year” won’t happen again until January 28th, 2021 so be sure to seize the day and take advantage of Jupiter’s good luck! Do you astrology to set your goals? Do you believe in luck?